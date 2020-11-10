Singapore: 'Best Port in Asia'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: winning streak. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore picked up a gong for being a high efficient port in Asia at an industry event held in Hong Kong on November 9

The southeast Asian bunkering and shipping hub is no stranger to the award, which was for Best Seaport -- Asia, as it is the 32nd time it has won it at the long running Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards.

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's chief executive, Quah Ley Hoon, said Singapore will continue "to strive to uphold high standards of service and drive initiatives to enable a low-carbon future for the maritime community".

The awards are organised by trade publication Asia Cargo News and winners are decided by its readers.