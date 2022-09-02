CPC Suspends Bunkering at Kaohsiung

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Kaohsiung, Taiwan. File Image / Pixabay.

Taiwanese bunker supplier CPC Corporation is unable to accept any new bunker orders at the Taiwanese port of Kaohsiung, the company has said.

From the middle of this month, its bunker barge Chung Yu no.21, is going for annual maintenance.

"We are forced to suspend bunker service of MF-380 at Kaohsiung port from mid-September and are unable to accept any new order for MF-380 at present," the company said in a email.

Bunker services are expected to restart from the middle of November.

Kaohsiung is located in the south of the country.