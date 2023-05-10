Orion Bunkers Resumes Marine Fuel Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pakistan. File Image / Pixabay

Pakistan-based Orion Bunkers has resumed marine fuel sales in Pakistan following a temporary pause prompted by a change to software used by the country's customs officials.

"Bunkering has resumed from today," Zishan Arshad, Director Bunkers, confirmed to Ship & Bunker.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, Orion Bunkers put a temporary hold on bunker sales last month after the country's Customs officials shut down the legacy 'customs one' software system.

Every exporter was required to move to a new WEBOC / Pakistan Single Window (PSW) system.

PSW is an electronic platform designed to to be a single entry point to complete all import, export, and transit-related regulatory requirements.

Web Based One Customs (WeBOC) is the country's web-based system for automated customs clearance of import and export goods.