IMO and Singapore's MPA Seek to Create 'Global Ecosystem' of Decarbonisation Initiatives

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is the world's largest marine fuels hub. File Image / Pixabay

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) and Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) are working together to facilitate better communication between the various decarbonisation efforts being undertaken worldwide.

The organisations have developed the NextGEN concept, a "collaborative global ecosystem of maritime decarbonisation initiatives," the MPA said in a statement on its website Thursday.

"NextGEN will facilitate information sharing on decarbonisation initiatives across stakeholders such as IMO Member States, industry and academia, identify opportunities and gaps for decarbonisation in the global shipping ecosystem, and create important networks and platforms for collaboration," the MPA said.

The IMO is seeking to accelerate research into zero-carbon fuels, according to Secretary General Kitack Lim.

"IMO is stepping up its efforts to act as a global forum and promoter in R&D in zero carbon marine fuels, bringing together interested stakeholders from public and private sectors, and also private and development banks and other potential donors around the world," Lim said in the statement.