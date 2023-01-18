Former Shell Employee Jailed for 16 Years in Singapore Missing MGO Case

by Ship & Bunker News Team

More than 200,000 mt of MGO was allegedly misappropriated from Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery between 2014 and 2018. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

A former Shell employee is the latest person to receive a jail sentence in the ongoing cases over misappropriation of MGO from the energy producer's Singapore refinery over several years.

Tiah Kok Hwee, a former process technician at Shell, was sentenced to 16 years and four months of jail at a Singapore court on Tuesday, local news provider the Straits Times reported.

He had pleaded guilty to 20 counts of criminal breach of trust involving nearly $69 million, as well as four counts of dealing with the benefits of criminal conduct involving more than $4.2 million.

More than 200,000 mt of MGO was allegedly misappropriated from Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery between 2014 and 2018. Shell first reported the missing fuel to the police in August 2017.