Former Shell Employee Jailed for 16 Years in Singapore Missing MGO Case
More than 200,000 mt of MGO was allegedly misappropriated from Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery between 2014 and 2018. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker
A former Shell employee is the latest person to receive a jail sentence in the ongoing cases over misappropriation of MGO from the energy producer's Singapore refinery over several years.
Tiah Kok Hwee, a former process technician at Shell, was sentenced to 16 years and four months of jail at a Singapore court on Tuesday, local news provider the Straits Times reported.
He had pleaded guilty to 20 counts of criminal breach of trust involving nearly $69 million, as well as four counts of dealing with the benefits of criminal conduct involving more than $4.2 million.
More than 200,000 mt of MGO was allegedly misappropriated from Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery between 2014 and 2018. Shell first reported the missing fuel to the police in August 2017.