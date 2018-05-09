Singapore: KPI Bridge Oil Hires Trader, Moves to Bigger Office

Zoe Tang (image credit/KPI Bridge Oil)

Bunker company KPI Bridge Oil has hired a new bunker trader in Singapore while also moving to a new address in the southeast Asian bunkering hub.

Zoe Tang has joined KPI Bridge Oil from a Hong Kong-based trading company where she held an assistant manager position, the company said.

Tang has experience of bunkering in Asia and the Russian Far East and is particularly experienced in high seas ship-to-ship deliveries, it added.

KPI Bridge Oil Singapore remains at Raffles Place in central Singapore but has moved to another floor in the same building "to accommodate further growth of the team", according to managing director Mark Emmett.

Its new address is: 1 Raffles Place, #26-01A One Raffles Place, Singapore 048616. The main telephone number is +65 6220 8655 while all other contact details remain the same, the company said.