Malaysia Detains Ship Carrying Diesel Without Documentation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship was carrying an estimated 10,000 liters of diesel. Image Credit: MMEA

Malaysia's authorities have arrested a ship near the port of Kemaman carrying diesel without the necessary documentation.

The Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency arrested the unnamed tanker near Kemaman on the morning of February 4, the organisation said in a social media post.

The ship was carrying an estimated 10,000 liters of diesel and failed to submit documents showing the vessel's authorisation for the possession, storage and handling of controlled items, the authority said.

The vessel had four crew members between 20 and 36 in age.

"Malaysian MMEA takes this seriously and always improves monitoring and patrolling around the country's waters," the organisation said in the post.