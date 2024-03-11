BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Senior Marine Fuel Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience as a bunker trader and a proven ability to manage a profitable book. Image Credit: Oilmar Shipping and Chartering

Shipping and bunkering firm Oilmar Shipping and Chartering is seeking to hire a senior marine fuel trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with experience as a bunker trader and a proven ability to manage a profitable book with consistent performance, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Conduct back-to-back bunker trading as the primary activity.

Develop and cultivate relationships with customers including ship owners, operators, and charterers.

Utilize the existing team for supply sources.

Monitor the entire supply chain and trade cycle, overseeing loading, operations, delivery, and payments.

Maintain and collect accounts receivables and relevant payments for trades.

Provide daily indications and pricing from suppliers to the team and clients.

Record and follow up on all trade-related activities and payments associated with trades.

Maintain and document enquiries and deals in the database using Excel and company ERP.

Achieve KPIs and monthly targets.

