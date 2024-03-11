Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Oilmar Seeks Senior Marine Fuel Trader in Singapore
The company is looking for candidates with experience as a bunker trader and a proven ability to manage a profitable book. Image Credit: Oilmar Shipping and Chartering
Shipping and bunkering firm Oilmar Shipping and Chartering is seeking to hire a senior marine fuel trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with experience as a bunker trader and a proven ability to manage a profitable book with consistent performance, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Conduct back-to-back bunker trading as the primary activity.
- Develop and cultivate relationships with customers including ship owners, operators, and charterers.
- Utilize the existing team for supply sources.
- Monitor the entire supply chain and trade cycle, overseeing loading, operations, delivery, and payments.
- Maintain and collect accounts receivables and relevant payments for trades.
- Provide daily indications and pricing from suppliers to the team and clients.
- Record and follow up on all trade-related activities and payments associated with trades.
- Maintain and document enquiries and deals in the database using Excel and company ERP.
- Achieve KPIs and monthly targets.
