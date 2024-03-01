Glencore May Buy Shell Singapore Refinery: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Pulau Bukom refinery is a major supplier of bunker fuels to the Singapore market. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Global commodity trading firm Glencore is reportedly considering buying Shell's Singapore refinery and other local assets.

Glencore is working with Indonesia's PT Chandra Asria Petrochemical to evaluate the 237,000 b/d Pulau Bukom refinery and other assets, news agency Reuters reported this week, citing industry and trading sources.

The Pulau Bukom refinery is a major supplier of bunker fuels to the Singapore market.

CNOOC and Vitol were among firms that had previously shown interest in acquiring the assets.

Glencore's only refinery at present is a 100,000 b/d plant in Cape Town.

Glencore was listed as Singapore's 11th-largest bunker supplier by volume last year, up from 13th place in 2022.