MPA Claims Two Thirds of Singapore Bunker Suppliers Have VLSFO Available

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MPA released a document detailing which producers have which products for sale. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Some 29 of the 45 bunker suppliers registered in Singapore have very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) available, according to the country's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

In a document dated Wednesday the MPA said 29 have VLSFO "available now", 43 have marine gasoil with 0.50% sulfur content or less and 30 have fuel oil with 0.50% sulfur content or more.

All of the suppliers it listed as the top ten by volume sold in 2018 have VLSFO available, it said.

No mention of the volume of fuel being made available is made in the document, and it is unclear whether it refers to actual current availability on the ground or just to which products each supplier is intending to sell in theory.