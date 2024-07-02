BUNKER JOBS: Propeller Fuels Seeks Bunker Supply Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two or three years of experience in bunker markets and experience in bunker risk management. Image Credit: Propeller Fuels

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Propeller Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker supply trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two or three years of experience in bunker markets and experience in bunker risk management, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and implement supply strategies to mitigate risks associated with bunker fuel procurement and market volatility

Execute bunker fuel trades with local Physical suppliers

Monitor market trends, analyse market data, and stay updated with industry news to make informed trading decisions

Build and maintain relationships with suppliers, and other market participants to ensure a reliable supply chain and access to competitive pricing

Maintain and build relationships with suppliers throughout the Asia Market

Pro-active work with internal staff to help supply focused areas

For more information, click here.