VPS Launches Series of Biofuel Bunker Seminars

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Steve Bee of VPS will be the keynote speaker at the first seminar next week. File Image / Pixabay

Fuel testing and analytics firm VPS is putting on a series of seminars seeking to provide guidance to the shipping and bunker industries on how to work with biofuel blends.

The first of the seminars will be held at the Park Royal Hotel in Singapore on February 15. Steve Bee and Rahul Choudhuri of VPS will lead the event, with contributions from Wilhemsen Ship Management CEO Carl Shou, Prapisala Thepsithar of the GCMD and Elfian Harun of Intertanko.

"The above seminar will be followed by similar events in Hamburg, Dubai, Athens, Bergen, Rotterdam and Miami between now and the end of April," Bee told Ship & Bunker on Thursday.

Bee set out some of the quality parameters to look out for when dealing with biofuel bunkers in an interview with Ship & Bunker last year.

For more information about the events, contact support.sng@vpsveritas.com.