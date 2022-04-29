Singapore's MPA Has Spent Almost $17 Million on MFMs

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore has been ahead of the curve in making the use of MFMs to measure bunker deliveries mandatory. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority has spent almost $17 million helping its bunker suppliers transition to the mandatory use of mass flow meters (MFMs) over the past eight years.

Commenting on Ship & Bunker's interview with Adrian Tolson on bunker quantity disputes in a LinkedIn post, Singapore's maritime regulator noted the progress the city-state had made in this area since making the use of MGMs mandatory, and the scale of investment needed to make it happen.

"The studies have shown the importance of MFM in enhancing transparency in the bunkering process," the MPA said in the post.

"Since 2014, MPA has invested close to $17 million to help the industry adopt the use of MFM system for bunker delivery of marine fuel oil in the Port of Singapore.

"As the world's top bunkering port, we will continue to set the highest bunkering standards to ensure fuel quality and reliability of bunkers delivered."