BUNKER JOBS: Propeller Fuels Seeks Purchase Trader in Singapore
Wednesday April 10, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with a few years of experience in the bunker industry. Image Credit: Propeller Fuels
Marine fuel supplier Propeller Fuels is seeking to hire a purchase trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with a few years of experience in the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Enter details of a closed deal into the Bridge System
- Monitor and liaise with Suppliers for the delivery (further training will be provided if needed)
- Keep track of Payment settlement to Suppliers (CIA / COD Deals)#
- Build and maintain relationships with suppliers and counterparties.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless supply chain operations.
