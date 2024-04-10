BUNKER JOBS: Propeller Fuels Seeks Purchase Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a few years of experience in the bunker industry. Image Credit: Propeller Fuels

Marine fuel supplier Propeller Fuels is seeking to hire a purchase trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with a few years of experience in the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Enter details of a closed deal into the Bridge System

Monitor and liaise with Suppliers for the delivery (further training will be provided if needed)

Keep track of Payment settlement to Suppliers (CIA / COD Deals)#

Build and maintain relationships with suppliers and counterparties.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless supply chain operations.

For more information, click here.