BUNKER JOBS: Propeller Fuels Seeks Purchase Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday April 10, 2024

Marine fuel supplier Propeller Fuels is seeking to hire a purchase trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with a few years of experience in the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Enter details of a closed deal into the Bridge System
  • Monitor and liaise with Suppliers for the delivery (further training will be provided if needed)
  • Keep track of Payment settlement to Suppliers (CIA / COD Deals)#
  • Build and maintain relationships with suppliers and counterparties.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless supply chain operations.

