Former Shell Employee Jailed for 16 Years in Singapore MGO Misappropriation Case

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The misappropriation of MGO from Shell's Pulau Bukom refinery over multiple years has resulted in a series of court cases. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

A former Shell employee in Singapore has been jailed for more than 16 years for his role in the misappropriation of MGO from the company's refinery in the city-state.

Cai Zhi Zhong, 39, was handed a jail sentence of 16 years and three months at a Singapore court on Thursday, local newspaper the Straits Times reported. He had pleaded guilty last month to multiple charges including criminal breach of trust and dealing with the benefits of criminal activities.

Cai worked with Shell employees to misappropriate MGO worth more than $93 million from the Pulau Bukom refinery between August 2014 and January 2018 while a process technician at the global energy producer, receiving $1.3-1.6 million as a result, according to the report.