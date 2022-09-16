Vertline Marine Bunkers Brings HSFO to East Coast of India

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has recently taken delivery of 5,000 mt of HSFO at the Port of Visakhapatnam. File Image / Pixabay

Physical supplier and trading firm Vertline Marine Bunkers has imported its first cargo of HSFO to the east coast of India to cater to scrubber-equipped vessels there.

The firm has recently taken delivery of 5,000 mt of HSFO at the Port of Visakhapatnam, a representative told Ship & Bunker by email.

The company's new supply operation will be the first supplying HSFO on India's east coast.

The firm has bunker barges totalling 3,000 mt in capacity ready to supply the product at the ports of Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Gangavaram, Krishnapatnam and Odisha.

"The endeavour of Vertline Marine Bunkers is to offer HSFO on a consistent basis for better customer experience to scrubber-fitted vessels arriving on the east coast ports of India," K. Sudhakar, the company's managing director, told Ship & Bunker.

"The batch of HSFO is on the superior side of compliance spec of ISO 8217:2017, and thus shall benefit the customer with the better fuel efficiency."