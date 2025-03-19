Sinopec Sees Record Bunker Stem at Shanghai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm delivered 8,549 mt of its MGO to an FPSO at Shanghai's Lvhuashan Anchorage on March 12. Image Credit: Sinopec Fuel OIl Company

Bunker supplier Sinopec Fuel Oil Company has completed the largest marine fuel delivery in China's history.

The firm delivered 8,549 mt of its MGO to a floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) at Shanghai's Lvhuashan Anchorage on March 12, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Tuesday.

The FPSO, the first vessel of its type to be equipped with a carbon capture system, was on its maiden voyage in China.

"To ensure the successful and efficient completion of this delivery mission, Sinopec Fuel Oil Company coordinated efforts between Shanghai and Zhoushan, leveraging an innovative cross-regional direct supply supervision model innovatively implemented by customs authorities in Zhoushan and Shanghai," the company representative said.

"By optimizing customs clearance procedures and strengthening regional collaboration, the company has established an efficient and convenient bunker supply channel for global energy equipment manufacturing enterprises."