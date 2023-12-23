UK Reports Drone Attack on Ship Near India

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened in the Arabian Sea about 200 nautical miles south-west of Veraval in India at 6:07 AM UTC on Saturday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A fire and explosion have been reported on a ship near India after a drone attack on Saturday morning, according to the British authorities.

The incident happened in the Arabian Sea about 200 nautical miles south-west of Veraval in India at 6:07 AM UTC on Saturday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said in a social media post.

The fire has been extinguished, and no casualties were reported.

"The authorities are investigating," UKMTO said.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Commercial shipping in and around the Middle East has repeatedly come under attack over the past few weeks in a response to the worsening conflict in Gaza.

But these attacks have largely been focused on the Baab al-Mandab at the entrance to the Red Sea, from Yemen's Houthi movement, and the apparent attack on Saturday is a large distance away from Yemen.