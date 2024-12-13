Taiwan's CPC Corporation Schedules Maintenance for Kaohsiung Barge

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Taiwan's CPC Corporation is set to take one of its barges at Kaohsiung out of service for a month of maintenance. File Image / Pixabay

Taiwan's CPC Corporation is set to take one of its barges at Kaohsiung out of service for a month of maintenance.

The MGO barge Chung Yu No. 16 will be out of service from December 26 to January 24, the company said in a note to clients on Friday.

"During this period of time, the bunker schedule at Kaohsiung port will become tighter and supply time will take longer than before," the company said.

The firm will only accept MGO orders of more than 30 mt, or above 25 mt for MGO orders combined with VLSFO orders.

MGO supply at the Kaohsiung Intercontinental Container Phase II Terminal will be suspended while the maintenance is going on.