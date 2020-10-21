Zhoushan Bunker Demand Gained 17.7% in Year to October

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zhoushan is one of China's leading bunker ports. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker demand at the Chinese port of Zhoushan surged by 17.7% in the first nine months of the year. according to the Zhoushan Bonded Marine Fuel Association.

Total bonded supply in January to September jumped to 3.259 million mt, the association said last week.

"The Zhoushan bonded marine fuel market has maintained a vigorous development momentum, and the volume of bonded fuel has continued to grow, continuing to lead the major domestic ports," the association said.

Chinese VLSFO production has been boosted this year by a change in the tax system, making its bunker ports more competitive on price with others elsewhere in the region.