BUNKER JOBS: Top Oil Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel trading firm Top Oil Maritime Services is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with a proven track record in trading, and preferably an established portfolio of customers operating in the Indian Ocean, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop and execute trading strategies to maximize sales and profitability in the Asian market.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with a portfolio of B2B clients, ensuring their bunkering needs are met with exceptional service.

Identify and pursue new business opportunities to expand the customer base and market presence in the region.

Monitor market trends and economic factors affecting the bunker fuel industry.

Negotiate contracts and terms with customers to ensure mutual satisfaction and compliance.

Collaborate closely with internal teams to ensure seamless logistics and operational execution.

Prepare and present regular sales reports and forecasts to senior management.

