Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Top Oil Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore
Tuesday July 30, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with a proven track record in trading, and preferably an established portfolio of customers operating in the Indian Ocean. Image Credit: Top Oil Maritime Services
Marine fuel trading firm Top Oil Maritime Services is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with a proven track record in trading, and preferably an established portfolio of customers operating in the Indian Ocean, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop and execute trading strategies to maximize sales and profitability in the Asian market.
- Develop and maintain strong relationships with a portfolio of B2B clients, ensuring their bunkering needs are met with exceptional service.
- Identify and pursue new business opportunities to expand the customer base and market presence in the region.
- Monitor market trends and economic factors affecting the bunker fuel industry.
- Negotiate contracts and terms with customers to ensure mutual satisfaction and compliance.
- Collaborate closely with internal teams to ensure seamless logistics and operational execution.
- Prepare and present regular sales reports and forecasts to senior management.
For more information, click here.