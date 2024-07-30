BUNKER JOBS: Top Oil Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday July 30, 2024

Marine fuel trading firm Top Oil Maritime Services is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with a proven track record in trading, and preferably an established portfolio of customers operating in the Indian Ocean, it said in a job advertisement on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop and execute trading strategies to maximize sales and profitability in the Asian market.
  • Develop and maintain strong relationships with a portfolio of B2B clients, ensuring their bunkering needs are met with exceptional service.
  • Identify and pursue new business opportunities to expand the customer base and market presence in the region.
  • Monitor market trends and economic factors affecting the bunker fuel industry.
  • Negotiate contracts and terms with customers to ensure mutual satisfaction and compliance.
  • Collaborate closely with internal teams to ensure seamless logistics and operational execution.
  • Prepare and present regular sales reports and forecasts to senior management.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com