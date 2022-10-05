Stena Bulk to Trial Onboard Carbon Capture

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Stena: piloting carbon capture. File Image / Pixabay.

Bulk ship operator Stena Bulk is to trial onboard carbon capture in a three-phase project spanning two years.

The initiative is with Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI).

Firms in the OGCI has successfully used carbon capture at power plants and in industrial operations.

The scope of project, termed REMARCCABLE (Realising Maritime Carbon Capture to demonstrate the Ability to Lower Emissions), is to "test a marine carbon capture system onboard a Stena Bulk medium range tanker to assess the operational challenges of running such a system on a ship at sea", according to GCMD.

The targeting is to capture a minimum of 30% carbon dioxide emissions or approximately 1000 kg/hr of carbon capture.

Other firms involved in the project include Alfa Laval and Deltamarin.