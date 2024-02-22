Vitol Bunkers Takes Delivery of First Biofuel Bunker Barge in Asia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Vitol will now be able to supply up to 100% biofuel blends in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier and trading firm Vitol Bunkers has taken delivery of its first dedicated biofuel bunker barge in Asia.

The 102.6 m Marine Future has the capacity to carry about 7,000 mt of biofuels, the company said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Conventional bunker delivery vessels in Singapore are classed as oil tankers and are restricted to carrying blends containing 25% biofuels or less, but Vitol's new vessel is free of this restriction and can thus carry up to 100% blends.

"We are delighted to now be able to offer our maritime customers the option to take up to 100% bio component bunker fuel here in Singapore and play our part in advancing the port's decarbonisation efforts," Mike Muller, head of Vitol Asia, said in the statement.

"Should there be demand, this vessel can also be re-configured in future to supply methanol."

Vitol's logistics arm V-Bunkers delivered a total of about 190,000 mt of biofuel blends in Singapore in 2023, or almost 36% of the city-state's total.