Philippines: Fuel oil Spill Threatens Coral Reef, Mangroves

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fishing vessel, Mindoro, Philippines. File Image / Pixabay.

Leaking fuel oil from the tanker the Princess Empress has washed up on the shores of Pola in the Philippines province of Oriental Mindoro.

Local residents have donned protective gear and joined coast guard officials in starting a clear up of the pollution.

The exact position of the sunken ship is not known but the authorities are to deploy a remotely-operated vehicle to determine its precise location, Reuters reports.

The ship experienced engine trouble in rough seas on February 28.

Marine scientists at the University of the Philippines said about 36,000 hectares (88,958 acres) of coral reef, mangroves and sea-grass were potentially in danger of being affected by the oil slick, according to the report.