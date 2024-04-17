Singapore Plans Production of Biofuel Blends Up to B50 in Grade

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The companies plan to build a production plant by 2025, with commercial-scale production from 2026. Image Credit: Ken Energy

A project in Singapore is seeking to set up production of biofuel bunker blends of up to B50 in grade.

Industry collaboration the Coastal Sustainability Alliance announced the plans at a Singapore Maritime Week event on Tuesday.

Green COP and Ken Energy will lead the project, which plans to develop production of B30, B40 and B50 biofuel blends, with the biofuel content coming from agri-waste-derived biobutanol.

The companies plan to build a production plant by 2025, with commercial-scale production from 2026.

"The formation of biofuel ecosystem under the Coastal Sustainability Alliance demonstrates our commitment to foster partnerships and deliver innovative sustainable maritime solutions for our conventional fleet owners as they progressively switch to lower emissions vessels," Tan Thai Yong, chair of the CSA Council, said in an emailed statement.

"In bringing together Green COP and Ken Energy, we are laying the groundwork for a new biofuel supply chain and providing a viable alternative in the energy transition for the maritime sector.

"This initiative is more than an advancement in fuel technology as it exemplifies the power of collaboration, underscoring the CSA's role as a steward and catalyst for positive change in the maritime industry."

Most biofuel blends currently sold in Singapore are of the B24 grade, because of local regulations preventing oil tankers from carrying cargoes with more than 25% biofuel content.