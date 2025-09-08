Cosmo Oil Partners with NX Shoji to Launch Biofuel Bunkering at Tokyo Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NX Shoji trialled biofuel on its bunker vessel for three months. Image Credit: NX Shoji

Japan’s Cosmo Oil Marketing has joined forces with logistics and fuel supplier NX Shoji to roll out a ship-to-ship biofuel bunkering at the Port of Tokyo in Japan.

The duo will offer B24 biofuel blends based on fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) to ships calling at Tokyo port, parent firm Cosmo Energy Holdings said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The initiative has been selected under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s ‘Project to Promote Commercialisation of Decarbonised Fuels,’ aimed at accelerating the adoption of marine biofuels.

NX Shoji will manage the biofuel supply chain, blending fuel oil with FAME to create a B24 biofuel blend.

NYK will supply the fuel oil component for the blend.

“Furthermore, through the introduction of biofuels, we will contribute to the realisation of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's goal of a ‘Zero Emission Tokyo’ and the development of a sustainable society,” Cosmo said.

NX Shoji carried out its first biofuel supply in Osaka Bay in April, after earlier trials on its bunker vessel Aiko Maru.