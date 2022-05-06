Sri Lankan Bunker Supplier Redirects MGO to Other Industries

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lanka Marine Services is based in Sri Lanka. File Image / Pixabay

Sri Lankan bunker supplier Lanka Marine Services is redirecting some of its MGO supplies to industries other than shipping in the wake of the country's economic problems.

The firm is offering MGO as an alternative to diesel for use in power generation and industry, it said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

"As a bunker licence holder and a leader in supplying fuel to vessels calling at Sri Lankan ports, it is our privilege to continue helping eligible local businesses with their fuel needs as the crisis prevails," the company said in the statement.

"The marine gasoil we supply vessels (ISO 8217:2005 DMA) is known to be an alternative for auto diesel and can be used to power generators and machinery that are essential for continuing your business operations."