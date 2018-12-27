Chinese Cargo Vessel Detained in Singapore

Xia Men Ze Ping has been detained in Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

The Chinese flagged cargo vessel Xia Men Ze Ping has been detained in Singapore, the latest records from the Supreme Court of Singapore show.

The arrest took place on December 25, 2018 at 1pm, and followed action by local law firm Asialegal LLC.

The 2006-built ship has sailed under a number of names over its history, including PAC Deneb, Deneb, and Xmp Ze Ping.

The reasons behind the ship's arrest are unclear but such action is typical in disputes over payment.