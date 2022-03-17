Bunker Firm Monjasa Opens Shanghai Office

Monjasa's Shanghai office comes as the firm sees a growing number of bunker customers in China. File Image / Pixabay

Global bunker supplier and trading firm Monjasa has opened a new office in Shanghai.

The firm has opened the new office this month and hired Micchi Chen as its marketing executive in China, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday. The new hire previously worked in a similar role for World Fuel Services.

Monjasa's decision to build its presence in China came as a result of an increasing number of Chinese customers, as well as expectations of a growing role for China as a maritime nation and shipping hub, according to the statement.

"We are experiencing Chinese shipping companies eager to move closer to their fuel suppliers and the entire supply chain," Morten Ostergaard Jacobsen, Singapore general manager at Monjasa, said in the statement.

"As a shipowner and marine fuels supplier, we believe that Monjasa meets these demands by taking ownership and being transparent about how our products are being sourced, shipped and supplied."

The address of Monjasa's new office is as follows:

Monjasa China

3/F, 139-1 Ruijin 1st Rd,

Huangpu district, Shanghai 200020