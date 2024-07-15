Oilmar Hires Asia Regional Manager From Fratelli Cosulich

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ahn had previously served as trading manager for Fratelli Cosulich in Singapore. Image Credit: Oilmar

Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar has hired a new regional manager for Asia.

Kathryn Ahn has joined Oilmar as its Singapore-based regional manager for Asia as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Ahn had previously served as trading manager for Fratelli Cosulich in Singapore from September 2022 to last month.

She had earlier worked for Singamas Petroleum Trading from March 2015 to May 2022, and for SK Innovation from January 2004 to December 2014.

Oilmar is targeting 30-50% growth in traded volumes in 2024, and in Q1 already saw 35% growth from the same period a year earlier, an Oilmar representative told Ship & Bunker in May.

Further expansion into South America, the US Gulf Coast, Northwest Europe and elsewhere is expected to help drive this growth.