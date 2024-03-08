IBIA to Host Green Methanol Bunkering Workshop in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The workshop will be held at Park Royal Collection Marina Bay on March 20. File Image / Pixabay

Industry body IBIA is set to host a green methanol bunkering workshop in Singapore later this month.

The workshop will be held at Park Royal Collection Marina Bay on March 20, IBIA said in a note to members on Friday.

The training will cover the following topics:

Methanol Chemical & Physical Properties: Understanding the key safe handling and transportation attributes

Health and Safety: Toxicological attributes, exposure routes, safety measures, and first aid

Fire Protection: Flammability characteristics, prevention, detection, and extinguishing techniques

Emergency Response: Mitigating accidental releases, spill prevention, and response actions

Methanol as a Marine Fuel: Examining the merits and methanol as a marine fuel

Methanol Dual Fuel System: Core concepts, ship design & construction rationale

Bunkering Operations & Bunkering Experience: Rules & regulations, methods of bunkering, compatibility assessment, joint plan of bunkering operations, pre-operation, alignment & agreement, connection & testing, fuel transfer, & post-operation.

Capt. Ariel of Green Marine Engineering and Chris Chatterton of the Methanol Institute will deliver the workshop.

The cost is S$1,500 for IBIA members and S$1,950 for non-members, with a discount for groups of three or more.

For more information, click here.