IBIA to Host Green Methanol Bunkering Workshop in Singapore
Friday March 8, 2024
The workshop will be held at Park Royal Collection Marina Bay on March 20. File Image / Pixabay
Industry body IBIA is set to host a green methanol bunkering workshop in Singapore later this month.
The workshop will be held at Park Royal Collection Marina Bay on March 20, IBIA said in a note to members on Friday.
The training will cover the following topics:
- Methanol Chemical & Physical Properties: Understanding the key safe handling and transportation attributes
- Health and Safety: Toxicological attributes, exposure routes, safety measures, and first aid
- Fire Protection: Flammability characteristics, prevention, detection, and extinguishing techniques
- Emergency Response: Mitigating accidental releases, spill prevention, and response actions
- Methanol as a Marine Fuel: Examining the merits and methanol as a marine fuel
- Methanol Dual Fuel System: Core concepts, ship design & construction rationale
- Bunkering Operations & Bunkering Experience: Rules & regulations, methods of bunkering, compatibility assessment, joint plan of bunkering operations, pre-operation, alignment & agreement, connection & testing, fuel transfer, & post-operation.
Capt. Ariel of Green Marine Engineering and Chris Chatterton of the Methanol Institute will deliver the workshop.
The cost is S$1,500 for IBIA members and S$1,950 for non-members, with a discount for groups of three or more.
