Indian Coast Guard Fights Fire on Maersk Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A fire was reported on the Maersk Frankfurt at about 2:30 PM IST on Friday while the ship was on its way from Mundra to Colombo. Image Credit: Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard is working to extinguish a fire on board a container ship chartered by AP Moller-Maersk.

A fire was reported on the Maersk Frankfurt at about 2:30 PM IST on Friday while the ship was on its way from Mundra to Colombo, Maersk said in a social media post.

"Firefighting efforts continue with the support of the Indian Coast Guard," the company said on Sunday.

"The vessel is reportedly stable.

"However, with deep regret, the ship managers have confirmed the passing of one of the crew members.

"The rest of the crew is safe and accounted for."

The Panama Maritime Authority said the fire was caused by an explosion.

The Indian Coast Guard said it had deployed helicopters to drop 150 kg of dry chemical powder to control the fire.