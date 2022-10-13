Hapag-Lloyd Hires LNG Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hapag-Lloyd is the world’s fifth-largest container carrier. File Image / Pixabay

Container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd AG has hired its first LNG trader.

Singapore-based Nicole Tian Yin Lee has joined Hapag-Lloyd's fuel purchasing team, where she will be responsible for LNG as well as supporting the company's future purchasing activities for alternative fuels.

Nicole Lee comes with many years of LNG trading experience from positions at Tullett Prebon and from oil company Lukoil.

Hapag-Lloyd, the world's fifth-largest container carrier, has retrofitted the dual-fuelled LNG vessel Brussels Express and is awaiting its first out of twelve 23,500+ TEU dual fuel LNG newbuilt vessels by mid-2023.

LNG bunker demand has grown rapidly in recent years, with container lines in particular at the forefront of ordering gas-powered tonnage.