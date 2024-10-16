Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Integr8 Seeks Trader in Shanghai
Wednesday October 16, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with a degree in maritime studies and experience from the shipping or commodity industries. Image Credit: integr8 Fuels
Marine fuel trading firm Integr8 Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Shanghai.
The company is looking for candidates with a degree in maritime studies and experience from the shipping or commodity industries, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Understand the information sharing between Agent, Supplier, Customer and Surveyors
- Assist in managing internal and external web portals to keep the status of live operations up to date
- Assist various operations desks and perform physical bunker deliveries
- Assist the Claims department and escalate incidents to the responsible trader
- Gain an overview about vessel operations and voyage planning
- Gain understanding of variables affecting TCE of vessels
- Develop stakeholder management skills and learn how to communicate with vessel masters, shipping agents, port captains, charterers, surveyors, etc.
- Conduct market research to identify and contact prospective new/potential customers
- Market Integr8 and its products to customers
- Increase the customer engagement and build your own customer portfolio
- Learn about bunker contract terms (GTCs, bunker specifications, claims and liabilities)
- Understand the process chain of dispute resolution and mitigating measures
- Grow market knowledge and understanding to perfect your pitch and customer communications
- Undergo compliance training
- Business development
- Develop a healthy sales pipeline
- Develop your personal approach to sales and trading
