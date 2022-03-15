Singapore Updates Covid Bunkering Requirements

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Covid requirements. File Image / Pixabay.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has updated requirements for vessels arriving in the port during Covid-19.

The circular supersedes port marine circular no 40 2021 and is effective from 15 March 2022.

"Owners, agents and masters of vessels must ensure that all operations (e.g.cargo operations, bunkering, ship's supplies and stores, and other marine services) are carried out contactless or contactless with segregation protocol," according to the circular.

For bunkering operations, the circular states that the bunker barge crew must not board the visiting vessel nor must the visiting vessel's crew board the bunker barge

Communications and/or send documents, for example the bunker delivery note, should be transmitted by telephone text or email.

In addition, the circular states that the visiting vessel's crew are to connect the hose at the vessel's manifold while the bunker surveyor must not board the bunker barge.