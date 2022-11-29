Singapore: Fugitive Tug Captain Gets Jail

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Indonesia: hiding place. File Image / Pixabay.

The captain of Singapore-based tugboat who fled to Indonesia to avoid being charged for marine gasoil theft has been jailed in Singapore for the crime six years later.

The seafarer, Indonesian national Hanny Cornelesz, captained Eng Hup Vigil operated by marine services provider Eng Hup Shipping.

In 2016, he with other crew members hatched a plan to siphon off the fuel from the tugboat for resale, local news provider todayonline reports.

When their action was discovered, Cornelesz and the crew fled to Indonesia. One crew member returned to Singapore and helped the company retrieve the vessel.

Cornelesz was arrested six years later after he returned to Singapore to attend a one-day shipping course in September this year, the report said.

Cornelesz was handed down a 28-week jail term by the court.