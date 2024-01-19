BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Recruitment firm Ambition highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday. Image Credit: Ambition

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a new bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Ambition highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree and preferably at least two years of experience in oil, shipping or logistics.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Closely communicating with clients and understanding their needs

Looking for new clients to onboard (hunting) and maintain good relationships with existing ones.

Coordinate order delivery both internally and externally to ensure the customers orders and needs are met in a timely manner.

Take care of daily enquiries and orders and working closely with the supply team to achieve sales targets.

Ensure sales documentations are correct and processed into the system.

