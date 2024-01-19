Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Trader in Singapore
Friday January 19, 2024
Recruitment firm Ambition highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday. Image Credit: Ambition
A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a new bunker trader in Singapore.
Recruitment firm Ambition highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.
The company is looking for candidates with a degree and preferably at least two years of experience in oil, shipping or logistics.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Closely communicating with clients and understanding their needs
- Looking for new clients to onboard (hunting) and maintain good relationships with existing ones.
- Coordinate order delivery both internally and externally to ensure the customers orders and needs are met in a timely manner.
- Take care of daily enquiries and orders and working closely with the supply team to achieve sales targets.
- Ensure sales documentations are correct and processed into the system.
