BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday January 19, 2024

A marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a new bunker trader in Singapore.

Recruitment firm Ambition highlighted the role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree and preferably at least two years of experience in oil, shipping or logistics.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Closely communicating with clients and understanding their needs
  • Looking for new clients to onboard (hunting) and maintain good relationships with existing ones.
  • Coordinate order delivery both internally and externally to ensure the customers orders and needs are met in a timely manner.
  • Take care of daily enquiries and orders and working closely with the supply team to achieve sales targets.
  • Ensure sales documentations are correct and processed into the system.

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com