Fratelli Cosulich Hires Biofuels Trading Advisor in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sebastiaan Bruins has joined the company as biofuels trading advisor in Singapore as of this month. Image Credit: Sebastian Bruins / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Fratelli Cosulich has hired a biofuels trading advisor in Singapore.

Sebastiaan Bruins has joined the company as biofuels trading advisor in Singapore as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Bruins previously worked for Trefoil Trading in Rotterdam from 2022-23 in biofuel and renewable marine fuels trading.

He had earlier worked for AFS Group in a role focusing on renewable marine fuels.

Fratelli Cosulich made its first delivery of a biofuel bunker blend at Genoa in February. The company has also announced plans to supply both ammonia and methanol as marine fuels in due course.