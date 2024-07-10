Singapore: Turkish Bunker Firm has First Biofuel Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammar Hussaini of Vitol Bunkers. Image Credit / PO/Marine.

Turkish bunkering outfit PO/Marine has supplied biofuel in Singapore.

The bunkering arm of Petrol Ofisi delivered a stem of 300 metric tonnes of B24 biofuel in the southeast Asian bunkering and shipping hub, the company has said.

"Working closely with Vitol Bunkers, which supplied the biofuel, PO/Marine delivered its first cargo biofuel to a customer in Singapore," according to the company.

Vitol Bunkers has been supplying biofuel in Singapore since 2022.

"Biofuels have an important role to play in the decarbonization of the shipping sector," decarbonisation and trading executive at Vitol Bunkers, Ammar Hussaini, said.

Biofuel, which can be added to traditional bunker fuel, is seen by many ship operators as an effective way of limiting emissions from their vessels.