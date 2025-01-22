Piracy and Armed Robbery Against Ships in Asia Rose by 6% in 2024: ReCAAP

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Out of the total 107 incidents, 62 incidents occurred in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore. File Image / Pixabay

A total of 107 incidents of piracy and armed robbery incidents against ships in Asia were reported to the ReCAAP Information Sharing Centre last year, up from 101 in 2023.

Of these, two were piracy incidents on the high seas, while 105 were armed robberies in territorial waters, ReCAAP said on its website.

The Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) is an organisation comprising several Asian and non-Asian countries aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation in the fight against piracy and armed robbery targeting ships.

Fewer incidents were reported in ports and anchorages in India, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam in 2024 compared to 2023.

However, a higher number of incidents were reported in ports and anchorages in Bangladesh and Indonesia in 2024.

Out of the total 107 incidents, 62 incidents occurred in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore, accounting for 58% of the total incidents of piracy and robbery in Asia.