Hong Kong to Host IBIA Annual Convention 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

IBIA Executive Director Alexander Prokopakis announced the decision at the organisation's annual dinner in London on Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker industry body IBIA is set to hold its annual convention for 2025 in Hong Kong.

IBIA Executive Director Alexander Prokopakis announced the decision at the organisation's annual dinner in London on Monday.

"A lot of you have been asking me where will the next IBIA convention is going to be, and that's going to take place in Hong Kong during Hong Kong Maritime Week," Prokopakis said in opening remarks at the event.

"That give the opportunity for IBIA to be present in a vibrant hub during a global shipping event.

"So book your tickets, and we'll be waiting to see you in Hong Kong."

The event is scheduled for the week of November 16-22.

IBIA moves its annual convention location each year to ensure good representation from all of its membership around the world. The last three have been held in Athens, Dubai and Houston.