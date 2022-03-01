MPA to Roll out Digital Bunkering in 2022

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore; going digital. File Image / Pixabay.

The bunker sector in Singapore can expect to feel the impact of digitalisation as the port authority applies digital solutions to the job of supplying ships with fuel.

In a tweet, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said this year it "will progressively roll out new port systems and programmes to drive maritime digitalization".

The authority has allocated funds to eight projects involving 35 companies that are "working together to accelerate the development of digital products and solutions for the bunkering sector".

"These projects would leverage data from the mass flow meter systems, new Internet of Things devices, and MPA's Maritime Data Hub to reduce the time taken to complete bunkering documentation such as bunker delivery note," the authority said.

The MPA has pinpointed digitalisation as a way of improving efficiency in port operations and, as a consequence, moving towards decarbonisation.