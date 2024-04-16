Singapore Firms Sign Biofuel Partnership

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding at a Singapore Maritime Week event on Tuesday. Image Credit: Ken Energy / Green COP

Singapore companies Ken Energy and Green COP have signed a deal seeking to expand the use of biofuels in maritime operations.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding at a Singapore Maritime Week event on Tuesday.

The deal "underscores their shared commitment to enhancing biobutanol utilisation in maritime operations, focusing on operational feasibility, life cycle assessment, and carbon emissions reduction when used on current conventional vessels," the companies said.

Green COP produces sustainable biofuels from plant-based biowaste.

"This strategic partnership underscores our commitment to sustainability," Desmond Chong, managing director of Ken Energy, said in the statement.

"With our expertise in marine transportation logistics, we aim to accelerate the commercial adoption of biofuels by the transportation industries."