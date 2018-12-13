Singapore's Monthly Bunker Sales Slip Back

Bunker sales fell in November (file image/pixabay)

November's bunker sales volume in Singapore fell compared to the same month a year ago.

Preliminary figures released by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore put November sales at 3,906,100 metric tonnes (mt) against 4,315,600 mt in 2017.

Distillate sales held steady over the period but sales of high sulfur fuel oil, the 380 cst bunker fuel grade and the port's biggest seller by far, were down significantly. Singapore saw a drop in 380 cst sales of 360,400 mt over the period.

Sales of the 500 cst fuel grade were also down, the figures show.

Singapore is the world's biggest bunkering hub with annual sales of around 50 million mt.