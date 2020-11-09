Singapore: Armed Attack Attempts on Ships Reported

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fast, rigid launches are usually used in attacks against ships. File Image / Pixabay.

Ships transiting a Singapore shipping lane have seen three attempts by armed robbers to board vessels during November 8 and 9.

According to the Singapore-based incident reporting centre Recaap, the attempts took place within a six-hour period and in close proximity to each other.

"In all three incidents, there was no confrontation between the perpetrators and the crew," the report said..

The agency said that "the continued occurrence of incidents in the Singapore Strait" is a concern.

"As the perpetrators of these incidents [have] not [been] arrested, there is a possibility of further incidents in the Singapore Strait.

"All ships are advised to exercise utmost vigilance, adopt extra precautionary measures and report all incidents immediately," the agency said.