Two Shipping Firms Charged Over Singapore Bunker Spills

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore is the world's largest bunkering hub. File Image / Pixabay

Two shipping firms have been charged under Singapore's Prevention of Pollution of the Sea Act for spills of bunker fuel into the city-state's waters.

Hellenic Overseas Maritime Enterprises and Leth Incargo Marine Services each faced one charge in two separate cases at a Singapore court on Tuesday, media firm Channel News Asia reported.

Leth Incargo was the agent of the tanker Pacific A Dorodchi, which is alleged to have spilled about 100 l of HSFO onto its deck and into the water at the Eastern Bunkering Anchorage A in November 2022.

Hellenic Overseas was the agent of the tanker Star Prosperity, which allegedly discharged about 100 l of VLSFO from the port quarter vent pipe of its vessel onto its deck and into the water at the Eastern Bunkering Anchorage A in January 2023.

The allegation is that the crew 'failed to take all reasonable precautions after the damage or discharge was discovered, in order to prevent or minimise oil escaping into Singapore waters', according to the report.