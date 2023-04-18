Insurance Provider NorthStandard Opens New Asian HQ in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has consolidated its two Singapore offices into a single location. File Image / Pixabay

Insurance provider NorthStandard has opened a new Asian headquarters for the company in Singapore.

The firm has unified the two Singapore offices of its combined companies, North P&I and The Standard Club, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The consolidated office will be managed by David Roberts as head of Asia-Pacific and James Moran as COO for Asia-Pacific.

"Singapore's maritime industries are accustomed to hearing about the benefits of scale, but we are also fully aware that members and brokers put the highest value on the relationships we have with them," Roberts said in the statement.

"We have acted at pace to launch NorthStandard in Singapore to confirm our commitment to continuity of service in Asia delivered by our combined team."