BUNKER JOBS: SK Energy Seeks Asia Bunker Trading Team Leader in Singapore
Tuesday December 10, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of experience in marine fuels, refined products or shipping. Image Credit: SK Energy
South Korean energy company SK Energy is seeking to hire a global fuel oil and Asia bunker trading team leader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of experience in marine fuels, refined products or shipping, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Play the key critical role in leading the team in the trading of Fuel Oil and Bunker Trading, including identifying and developing new opportunities to ensure optimal outcomes
- To maximize trading profit and achieve targeted team goals through strategizing sustainable business flows and profit models, conducting necessary marketing activities (including overseas business trips) and adequate risk management, including hedging and forecasting
- Responsible for promoting the company's physical supply business whilst leveraging its global trading activities
- Oversee fuel oil and bunker traders on daily sales, marketing and trading activities of bunkers / marine fuels across ports
- Closely coordinating with cargo trading team on daily trading as well as integrated optimization strategy
- Ability to work effectively and efficiently as part of a Fuel Oil/Bunker Dept. coordinating with all relevant parties
- Closely working with HQ for optimizing of global Fuel Oil value chain, strategic meeting, co-work with supply chain management and refineries for company's marine fuel business
- Managing client relations across bunker and marine fuels market with ship owners, operators, traders, brokers and commercial clients
- Following oil, bunker, shipping industry regulations and developments including IMO regulations and renewable energy in marine fuel market
- Responsible for developing trading strategy of bunker / marine fuels, CRM (customer relationship management), and reporting for MD & HQ
- Upgrading profitability of Biz Model utilizing company's assets
- Provide other traders with technical and fundamental market information and recommend methods of hedging and leveraging its position
- Provides market analysis and reporting as required
- Adherence to all internal and external regulatory requirements and limits
- Be ready for 24/7 reporting on anything related to Fuel Oil market to Management
- Perform research and regularly report on market analysis, trading position and strategy to Management (bi-weekly/Monthly/Quarterly/Yearly)
- Prepare strategic management reports and work closely with Seoul HQ on trading activities
- Responsible for goal setting and achievement of Key Performance Indicators (KPI's) for members and assigned trading coverage
- Cultivate relationships that create trust, long-term partnership, collaboration while driving engagement with stakeholders
- Devise multiple strategies of conflict management
- Co-ordinate all parties to resolve the conflict and assess conflict situation by arriving at compromised solutions
- Build long term customer relationships and propose solution offerings that anticipates customers' needs and exceeds expectations
- Manage, initiate, and drive customer relationships and formulate Customer Relationship Management (CRM) strategies to improve business relationships with customers
