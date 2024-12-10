BUNKER JOBS: SK Energy Seeks Asia Bunker Trading Team Leader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of experience in marine fuels, refined products or shipping. Image Credit: SK Energy

South Korean energy company SK Energy is seeking to hire a global fuel oil and Asia bunker trading team leader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with at least eight years of experience in marine fuels, refined products or shipping, it said in a job advertisement on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Play the key critical role in leading the team in the trading of Fuel Oil and Bunker Trading, including identifying and developing new opportunities to ensure optimal outcomes

To maximize trading profit and achieve targeted team goals through strategizing sustainable business flows and profit models, conducting necessary marketing activities (including overseas business trips) and adequate risk management, including hedging and forecasting

Responsible for promoting the company's physical supply business whilst leveraging its global trading activities

Oversee fuel oil and bunker traders on daily sales, marketing and trading activities of bunkers / marine fuels across ports

Closely coordinating with cargo trading team on daily trading as well as integrated optimization strategy

Ability to work effectively and efficiently as part of a Fuel Oil/Bunker Dept. coordinating with all relevant parties

Closely working with HQ for optimizing of global Fuel Oil value chain, strategic meeting, co-work with supply chain management and refineries for company's marine fuel business

Managing client relations across bunker and marine fuels market with ship owners, operators, traders, brokers and commercial clients

Following oil, bunker, shipping industry regulations and developments including IMO regulations and renewable energy in marine fuel market

Responsible for developing trading strategy of bunker / marine fuels, CRM (customer relationship management), and reporting for MD & HQ

Upgrading profitability of Biz Model utilizing company's assets

Provide other traders with technical and fundamental market information and recommend methods of hedging and leveraging its position

Provides market analysis and reporting as required

Adherence to all internal and external regulatory requirements and limits

Be ready for 24/7 reporting on anything related to Fuel Oil market to Management

Perform research and regularly report on market analysis, trading position and strategy to Management (bi-weekly/Monthly/Quarterly/Yearly)

Prepare strategic management reports and work closely with Seoul HQ on trading activities

Responsible for goal setting and achievement of Key Performance Indicators (KPI's) for members and assigned trading coverage

Cultivate relationships that create trust, long-term partnership, collaboration while driving engagement with stakeholders

Devise multiple strategies of conflict management

Co-ordinate all parties to resolve the conflict and assess conflict situation by arriving at compromised solutions

Build long term customer relationships and propose solution offerings that anticipates customers' needs and exceeds expectations

Manage, initiate, and drive customer relationships and formulate Customer Relationship Management (CRM) strategies to improve business relationships with customers

For more information, click here.