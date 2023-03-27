Box Ship Detained in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore: ship held. File Image / Pixabay.

A container ship operated by Chinese shipping interests has been arrested in the southeast Asian shipping and bunkering hub of Singapore.

The ship, called Hong Chang Sheng, was detained in the port towards the end of last week, according to court records.

It is controlled by Chinese shipping interests based in Xiamen, according to the equasis shipping database. Xiamen is a port city in the province of Fujian on China's southeastern coast

The reasons behind the vessel's detention are unclear but are likely to be related to disputes over payment for goods and services that are linked to the running of the ship.