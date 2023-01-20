BUNKER JOBS: Macquarie Seeks Methanol Trader With Bunker Focus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Singapore office. Image Credit: Macquarie Group

Global financial firm Macquarie Group is seeking to hire a Singapore-based physical methanol trader with a focus on international bunker markets among key responsibilities.

The company is looking for candidates with a proven track record in trading physical methanol, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Build relationships with physical methanol suppliers and end-users in Asia, with a focus on China petrochemicals and international bunker markets

Origination of term physical structures with key producers and end-users to extract and monetize any trading optionality

Collaborate with the Macquarie Bank Limited sales team to quote, warehouse and trade around the methanol financial risk from 3rd party client flow

Work with the Petrochemicals desk head to develop a medium-term Commodities Global Market methanol strategy in a low carbon economy with potential business partners

Provide significant market intelligence to the wider team, leveraging your strong industry connections and technical knowledge to provide the Commodity Markets and Finance with valuable market insights

